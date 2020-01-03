Yeager Airport adds extra security measures after U.S. airstrike in Iraq

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Yeager Airport says it is adding extra security measures after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general. They say currently there is no threat to Charleston or Yeager Airport, and this is being done out of an abundance of caution.

“We want everyone to know we are taking this extremely seriously,” said Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson.

The airport says in addition to Yeager Police, the Charleston Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police are going to have units making rounds at the airport.

“We don’t want to worry anyone when they see more officers than normal at the airport. Again, we just want to be on top of things, and keep our public safe,” Johnson added.

Yeager Airport says it is also going to strictly enforce no-parking curbside of the terminal in the drop off lane. If someone leave a vehicle unattended there, it will be towed.