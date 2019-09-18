Yeager Airport celebrates Solar Energy Project Completion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) -Yeager Airport celebrated the completion of the Solar Energy Project this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The solar panel system, which will power both parking garages, was installed as a way to save energy and reduce overall operating costs.

Yeager Airport’s Director Terry Sayre says, “The solar project highlights the importance of renewable energy at Yeager Airport and we’re hopeful that this will mark the beginning of other renewable energy projects in the future. Airports consume massive amounts of electricity each year and we’re proud to take a leadership role in sustainability while providing a cleaner energy future for years to come.”

The total solar array consists of a total of 1,701 panels sitting on top of Yeager Airport’s long-term parking garage. The solar panels provide an additional level of covered parking for travelers. The project will also add electric vehicle charging stations to the 2nd floor of parking garage A in the coming months.

This project was partially funded by a Federal Aviation Administration grant with local matching support from the State of West Virginia. President of the Kanawha County Commission Kent Carper says, “It is important for the future of our Airport and our region that we pay attention to energy conservation and continue to look for ways to contribute to the community’s environmental and economic health.”

