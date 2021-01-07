Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee of Yeager Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to airport officials, the employee is in self-isolation and has not been on the property since Dec. 30. Officials say they do not believe the employee contracted the virus at the airport.

Contact tracing has been completed and airport officials say this case is not related to previous cases reported at Yeager and the staff has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the facility.

“Our thoughts are with the employee and we’re hopeful the employee will have a rapid recovery.

We are taking active precautionary measures and following best practices identified by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, State of West Virginia, and the CDC,” said Yeager

Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller.

Officials say employees at Yeager Airport were eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30, 2020.