Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at Yeager Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Airport officials say they were notified of the positive test today, Thursday, Sept. 10. The airport is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to ensure all of the proper protocols are being followed, and the health department will complete contact tracing.

“My thoughts are with the employee and their family. Since the beginning of the pandemic,

all Yeager Airport employees have been following safety protocols, including wearing masks

and socially distancing,” said Yeager Airport CEO Nick Keller.

Airport officials say airport staff have already deep cleaned the employee’s office and the WV National Guard will do a full sanitization of the office.

