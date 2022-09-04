CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport say their executive director plans to resign.

Officials say Executive Director Nick Keller submitted his resignation, but the airport’s board has not yet met to discuss the matter. Officials did not give a reason for Keller’s resignation and say they will not be commenting on the matter until Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Yeager Airport officials say a special board meeting has been called for Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the matter.

According to a feature on Keller from Bowles Rice LLP in Charleston, Keller became Airport Director and CEO at Yeager in 2019. He started his career with CRW as an intern in 2005. Keller is a native of Charleston, West Virginia.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will bring you more details as we learn more information.