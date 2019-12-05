Yeager Airport flys in V-22 Osprey aircraft to “stuff the plane” for Toys for Tots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A V-22 Osprey landed at Yeager Airport today which will serve as the drop-off location for the first “Stuff the Plane” Toys for Tots event in conjunction with WOWK 13 News.

Yeager Airport Public Affairs Manager, Chris Williams said, “that’s a really unique plane that has to rotors on either side, so it can either take off like you see a plane or it can just go straight up like a helicopter.”

The public is asked to donate new, unwrapped toys and stuff the plane from 10 am – 1 pm at Yeager’s Capital Jet Center.

“We want to help give back to them and every kid deserves to wake up with a toy on Christmas morning, we were all kids once we know how exciting it is so we want kids in our community to wake up with something,” said Williams.

If you donate a toy, you can walk on the plane, talk to the Marines on site and eat food that will be available.

To get to the Capital Jet Center, head towards the terminal and hang a right on Eagle Mountain Road. It will be on your left.