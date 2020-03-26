Yeager airport gives incoming travelers letters about COVID-19 precautions

Yeager Airport says it is giving people who arrive at the airport two letters regarding COVID-19 precautions. (Photo Courtesy: Yeager Airport)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport says it is giving people who arrive at the airport two letters regarding COVID-19 precautions. The first letter is from the Governor and was put out when he issued the stay at home order Monday, March 23.

The second letter from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is an advisory asking anyone who has traveled outside of the Mountain State in the past three weeks or traveled extensively within the state in the past week to voluntarily self-isolate. The KCHD says these travelers are at an enhanced risk of having contracted COVID-19 and potentially spreading it unknowingly even while remaining asymptomatic.

The KCHD’s letter also states anyone who traveled outside the State of West Virginia in an area with substantial COVID-19 community spread entering Kanawha County and the City of Charleston, West Virginia, with the intention to remain within the limits of said county or city, are immediately advised to voluntarily self-isolate at their residence, hotel, final destination or other single location for a period of 14 days from the time of entry or the duration of the person’s presence in Kanawha County or the City of Charleston, whichever is shorter.

The KCHD says anyone affected by the self-isolation advisory should follow the following precautions:

Contact your health care provider as soon as possible for self-care instructions.

Remain isolated at home or in a single location unless your physician or the Health Department instructs you to seek medical care

Monitor your symptoms and temperature. If you are or become symptomatic, you must immediately report your symptoms to your healthcare provider or the Kanawha Charleston Health Department

Protect your household members by separating yourself (sleep separately, use a separate bathroom if available), disinfecting all surfaces you touch, and observing the best possible personal hygiene and social distancing regulations

