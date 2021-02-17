Yeager Airport Home Base Program brings in revenue for Kanawha County

After temporarily losing several flights because of the pandemic, things are starting to take off again at Yeager Airport. July 7, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport says its Home Base Program brought 61 military units to the airport in 2020. Airport officials say the program reportedly had a $2.1 million impact on Kanawha County with each unit spending nearly $7,000 while in Charleston, not including fuel sales.

The Yeager Airport Home Base Program was officially announced in July of last year as a partnership between the airport, the West Virginia National Guard and the Kanawha County Commission to increase military training in the Mountain State.

“This reinforces the importance of diversifying your income. On the commercial side of CRW, 2020 was a tough year, but the military training made up for some of our losses,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “CRW’s goal is to be the biggest economic driver in West Virginia. “Being creative in the ways the airport generates revenue is how we are going to achieve that goal. I’m excited for the future of Yeager Airport.”

The $2.1 million figure came from Marshall University’s Center for Business and Economic Research, which used gross fuel sales revenue, hotel rates and per diems given to each military member to calculate the total. Each unit stayed an average of four days with an average per diem of $50 dollars per day for each military member. Yeager Airport officials say the largest unit that came through the airport was the United States Navy, which had three separate units of 100 sailors each in the city for two weeks.

“In June alone, there were only 8 days we didn’t have a military aircraft at Capital Jet Center,”

said Military Operations Coordinator Ali Kiman. “The Home Base Program is a great resource to reach out to the military with and easily show units what CRW is capable of doing.”

Airport officials say the number does not include military members’ recreational activities while training in the state such as white water rafting, renting ATVs, going fishing and other activities in West Virginia.