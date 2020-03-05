Yeager Airport implements precautionary procedures for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport is implementing procedures to protect against potential cases of coronavirus.
After a meeting with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department earlier this week on the Coronavirus, Yeager Airport officials tell 13 News they have implemented the following precautions against COVID-19:
- Increasing cleaning in public areas
- Installing more hand sanitizer stations
- Strict enforcement of airport employees staying home if they are ill
- Reiterating the airport’s established “work from home” policies for office staff
- Having no changes at the screening point
- Coordinating bi-weekly meetings with local agencies
At West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coronavirus roundtable yesterday, Secretary Bill Crouch of the West Virginia DHHR said West Virginia is still a low-risk state. Kanawha County Schools also released a plan today to prepare for and protect against COVID-19.
