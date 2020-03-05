Yeager Airport implements precautionary procedures for coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport is implementing procedures to protect against potential cases of coronavirus.

After a meeting with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department earlier this week on the Coronavirus, Yeager Airport officials tell 13 News they have implemented the following precautions against COVID-19: 

  • Increasing cleaning in public areas
  • Installing more hand sanitizer stations
  • Strict enforcement of airport employees staying home if they are ill
  • Reiterating the airport’s established “work from home” policies for office staff
  • Having no changes at the screening point 
  • Coordinating bi-weekly meetings with local agencies

At West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coronavirus roundtable yesterday, Secretary Bill Crouch of the West Virginia DHHR said West Virginia is still a low-risk state.  Kanawha County Schools also released a plan today to prepare for and protect against COVID-19.

