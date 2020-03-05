Yeager Airport implements precautionary procedures for coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport is implementing procedures to protect against potential cases of coronavirus.

After a meeting with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department earlier this week on the Coronavirus, Yeager Airport officials tell 13 News they have implemented the following precautions against COVID-19:

Increasing cleaning in public areas

Installing more hand sanitizer stations

Strict enforcement of airport employees staying home if they are ill

Reiterating the airport’s established “work from home” policies for office staff

Having no changes at the screening point

Coordinating bi-weekly meetings with local agencies

At West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coronavirus roundtable yesterday, Secretary Bill Crouch of the West Virginia DHHR said West Virginia is still a low-risk state. Kanawha County Schools also released a plan today to prepare for and protect against COVID-19.

