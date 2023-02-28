CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia International Yeager Airport is getting some new terminal upgrades thanks to federal funding.

Yeager Airport officials say the funding for the upgrades comes from $1 million allotted to the airport as its share of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2023. According to the US Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, nearly $1 billion is being dispersed between 99 airports across the country for 104 projects.

Officials say the funding will be used to improve the airport’s ADA compliance and installing a new roof.

“CRW is our communities’ gateway to the world, and this funding will ensure we continue to operate safely and efficiently,” said Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Board Chairman Ed Hill.

Airport officials say the $1 million will be received through the Airport Terminal Program. Under that program, the FFA is also providing airports nation wide with a combined total of $5 billion through “discretionary, competitive grants” to use for terminal projects over the course of a five-year period. In 2021, the airport received a total of $2.1 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s first year funding.