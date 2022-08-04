KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A grant from the Federal Government to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will be used to make a connection to the Lone Star State.

Airport Director Nick Keller says the money will be used to support new services to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Keller says they are seeing a demand in travelers wanting to go west. “There is really a demand in the community to get Dallas and Texas back. They’re in our top 10 destinations already. And also it provides a lot of connectivity westbound. So if you’re flying out to Phoenix or Vegas or LA, for example, being able to connect in Texas would really be a time saver and a big advantage,” says Keller.

The grant from the Department of Transportation can be used for start-up costs, recruitment costs, and marketing to initiate and support new, nonstop service to either airport.

The money does not guarantee a route. “The airlines are facing serious shortages with pilots right now so to add new service anywhere, it pretty much means you have to take it from somewhere else. So we’re going to try our best as soon as possible but you know. There’s no guarantee,” says Keller.

American Airlines also wrote a letter of support as a part of CRW’s grant application process.