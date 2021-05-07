Yeager Airport plans for the future, hopes to expand runway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Managing an airport, even a relatively small one, is no simple task. Handling passengers and security, keeping the runways clear – and especially planning for the future.

Every five years, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airports across the country to update their long-range plans, and provide a list of engineers and consultants who can help carry out those plans.

“While we are the experts at Yeager Airport, we need our on-call experts to tell us what else is going on throughout the aviation system in the country and in the world,” said Assistant Airport Director Dominique Ranieri.

“We can select quite a few different engineers and consultants through this process because we’ve identified multiple different potential areas that we will need people with expertise,” said Ranieri.

One of the future projects could be the expansion of the airport’s runway, which is part of the airports master plan. Currently, the airport is only in the environmental impact study portion of the project.

“Before you can move any earth of any dirt or anything like that an environmental impact study is done. And then after everything is okay with that study, we’ll move on to the next step of the process,” said Public Information Manager for the airport, Chris Williams.

It’s hoped that expanding the runway will bring more businesses to this part of the state. “One of the options does include a 50 acre apron that could be used potentially for development.” added, Williams.

Opening up the possibility of regional distribution facilities with the potential of hundreds of new jobs.

The master plan Yeager Airport has in place recommends extending the runway to the east by 2,578 feet.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.