CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport will close a runway for an improvement project.

The Charleston airport says the closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29 through Nov. 13 without disrupting commercial traffic, and all day from Sept. 12 until it reopens on Sept. 15.

Airlines that serve the airport have been notified of the closures. The runway, which hasn’t seen improvements since 2003, will receive a 2-inch asphalt overlay.

The airport says other upgrades are planned to the runway lighting system, runway edge lights, electrical conductors and runway exit signs.

It marks the final phase of a three-year project funded by a federal grant.