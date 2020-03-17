Yeager airport seeks approval for proposed runway extension

Washington, D.C. (WOWK) –Members of West Virginia’s Congressional delegation, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representatives Alex Mooney (WV-02) and Carol Miller (WV-03) are sharing their support for the proposed runway extension at Yeager Airport.

The proposed extension is still seeking approval and funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The delegation says they believe the project will improve safety at Yeager Airport.

“The project is critical to ensuring the future success of Yeager Airport and the State of West Virginia. Runway safety areas are vital for the safety of all airports, but especially so at Yeager due to the sharp height of the drop off at the end of each runway,” the delegation says in the letter. “Extending the runway will drastically improve safety and permit air service to thrive, and construction will provide a significant economic benefit to the State.”

According to the letter, Yeager Airport is currently required to have a runway safety area measuring 500 feet wide and extends 1,000 feet off both ends of its runway. Yeager has proposed shifting Runway 5/23 to the east to provide the needed RSA. The runway will also be extended slightly from 6,800 feet to 7,000 feet to adjust for gradient – the minimum length necessary to serve existing aircraft.

