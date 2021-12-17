Yeager Airport to receive $2.1 million for infrastructure, upkeep projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport is receiving $2.1 million in first-year funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport officials say the funding is coming from the Airport Infrastructure Grant Program. The program is one of the three new aviation programs that were created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Officials say the law provides $15 billion for airport-related projects that meet the criteria of the Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge.

Yeager Airport officials say this is the first round of funding the airport will receive over the course of a five-year period. The airport will be able to use those funds to invest in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects along with terminal, airport-transit, and roadway projects.

“The funding will go a long way as we invest in projects that will upgrade and modernize our airport. We now have the opportunity to fund projects that will meet our needs for the next 30 to 40 years,” said Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller. “’The funds will also help create jobs for West Virginia and bolster our state’s economy.”

According to airport officials, Yeager Airport can submit project proposals for the FAA to review in the coming weeks.

“I want to thank Senator Manchin and Senator Capito for their hard work fighting for airport infrastructure improvements,” Keller said. “Our vision at Yeager Airport is to be the biggest economic engine for the State of West Virginia, and this will give us momentum to achieve that goal.”