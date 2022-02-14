Above video courtesy: West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has a special event to celebrate the day of love, and it’s all for a good cause.

For Valentines Day, CRW employees built and set up a doggie kissing booth where travelers could stop by the baggage claim and get pictures, hugs and kisses from none other than wildlife control dog Hercules! The beloved border collie has become known as the “Yeager Mascot.”

The airport also set out a donation jar at the doggie kissing booth with proceeds going to Good Shepard Veterinary Hospital.

Hercules works to clear wildlife from the runway, helping planes land safely. In November, CRW, they announced they were looking for a coworker for Hercules to help him out on the runways.