Yeager Airport reopens after emergency pavement repair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia has reopened after they made emergency pavement repairs to a runway. Yeager Airport says they faced a pavement issue on Runway 5/23 approximately 2,200 feet from the end of the runway. West Virginia Paving and engineers are on site to mitigate the issue.

The airport was closed for around 2 hours until West Virginia Paving resolved the issue. Passengers should contact their airlines directly to rebook flights impacted by the runway repair and airport closure.

“We were fortunate to have West Virginia Paving on site, and we’re thankful to them and the West Virginia Air National Guard for their help in getting the runway reopened quickly,” said Airport Director, Terry Sayre.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.