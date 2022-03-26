CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There was a special birthday celebration Friday at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The beloved border collie, Hercules, turned five years old on Mar. 25, 2022, and there was a party in baggage claim Friday afternoon.

Hercules is officially part of the team at the airport helping to keep wildlife off the runway.

But he’s also become Yeager’s mascot, spreading smiles wherever he goes.

“He’s brought joy to my life and every day I come to work it is just a joy to see him,” said Hercules’ main handler Christopher Keyser.”I’m looking forward to working with him every day running birds.”

Hercules received some presents as well, all while meeting new friends and visiting some familiar faces.