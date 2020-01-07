CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – TSA officers at Yeager Airport in Charleston have confiscated the first gun of the year.
The 22-caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets in a man’s carry-on bag. TSA officials notified Yeager Airport Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.
The police cleared the man to fly, without his gun, but he now faces weapons charges.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Yeager TSA officers confiscate first gun of the year
- Local auto group owner nominated for Time Magazine award
- Structure fire in Clendenin closes one lane of traffic
- Deputies in Texas arrest man accused of cyberstalking women across ten states
- Police identify man who died after fight at a Kentucky bar
- Jury selected for murder trial of parents of two-month-old baby
- More than 100 clergy members express support for Fairness Act
- Kanawha State Forest begins new monthly initiative to clean up gun range
- Issues and Advocacy in the 2020 Legislative Session
- AARP West Virginia gets ready to lobby legislature