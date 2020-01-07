Yeager TSA officers confiscate first gun of the year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – TSA officers at Yeager Airport in Charleston have confiscated the first gun of the year.

The 22-caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets in a man’s carry-on bag. TSA officials notified Yeager Airport Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The police cleared the man to fly, without his gun, but he now faces weapons charges.

