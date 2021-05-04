Year of the virtual classroom – National Teacher Appreciation Week

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Normally on Teacher Appreciation Week, students give their teacher an apple. But after this past year of teaching during a global pandemic, many believe this hard-working staff deserves a bit more.

“They’ve taught us lots of good things we use in our heads. We made her cards saying she’s the best teacher,” said one student at Moutain View Elementary School.

Students have more to be thankful for than ever.

“I’ve taught for 18 years… and this has defiantly been the most challenging,” said Jason Skanes, a music teacher at Mountian View Elementary School.

The pandemic has thrown multiple obstacles in teachers plans and they had to continually adjust.

“We didn’t know from week to week whether the following week was going to be remote or not. So teachers had to adjust lesson plans to accommodate whether it was in-person or remote learning. And trying to make parents and students feel safe here,” said Wendy Laukoter, Assistant Principal at Mountian View Elementary School.

With over 40 teachers and staff members here at Mountain View Elementary School, the administration and parents are trying to make this week special.

“Doing things throughout the year to help our teachers. Whether it is in classroom things or coffee cart Fridays,” said Laukoter.

Which goes a long way.

“It is always nice to be appreciated and thanked for the job we are doing helping the kids in any way we can,” said Skanes.