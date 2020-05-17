HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The YMCA of Huntington May Building will re-open to members tomorrow at 5:30 a.m.
The fitness center, weight room and walking track area of the May Building will reopen as part of the YMCA’s “Phase One.” YMCA officials say they will follow the guidelines set forth in Gov. Jim Justice’s “West Virginia Strong” plan.
Organizers at the facility, located at 935 10th Ave. plan to hold a re-opening ceremony at 5 a.m., Monday, May 18.
The YMCA Flag will be raised next the American Flag and the West Virginia Flag to mark the occasion. There will be brief comments by YMCA Board of Directors President Staige Davis before the YMCA doors open.
The Phil Cline Family YMCA will re-open and 8 a.m. and the fitness center, weight room and walking track will also be open at that building. All locker rooms, showers and pools at all facilities will remain closed under state order.
All “Phase One” guidelines are available at The YMCA at Huntington‘s website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 27,923 cases, 1,625 deaths
- YMCA at Huntington to begin re-opening
- Sheriffs: Deputy shot and critically wounded stabbing suspect
- Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
- Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
- Storms, frequent rain kick off active weather week
- Phyllis George, former KY first lady and pioneer in sports broadcasting, dies at age 70
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Number of recovered over 900
- Salvation Army hosts drive-thru fish fry
- Gymnastics, dance, cheerleading & martial arts facilities to reopen Monday