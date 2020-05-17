YMCA at Huntington to begin re-opening

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The YMCA of Huntington May Building will re-open to members tomorrow at 5:30 a.m.

The fitness center, weight room and walking track area of the May Building will reopen as part of the YMCA’s “Phase One.” YMCA officials say they will follow the guidelines set forth in Gov. Jim Justice’s “West Virginia Strong” plan.

Organizers at the facility, located at 935 10th Ave. plan to hold a re-opening ceremony at 5 a.m., Monday, May 18.

The YMCA Flag will be raised next the American Flag and the West Virginia Flag to mark the occasion. There will be brief comments by YMCA Board of Directors President Staige Davis before the YMCA doors open.

The Phil Cline Family YMCA will re-open and 8 a.m. and the fitness center, weight room and walking track will also be open at that building. All locker rooms, showers and pools at all facilities will remain closed under state order.

All “Phase One” guidelines are available at The YMCA at Huntington‘s website.

