Yoga instructor offers tips for stress relief after holidays

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With holiday stress building due to credit card bills coming in and the ongoing pandemic, many are looking for relief going into the new year.

At Eternal Yoga in Ashland, Kentucky, their goal is to help people keep their stress levels to a minimum. Owner and instructor Kathy Mejia has been teaching yoga for quite some time and says you can be a beginner and start lowering your stress level today.

Even if you’ve never done yoga, you’ve probably been in a stressful situation where you’re like ‘Okay, I have to step back and take a breath.’ Kathy Mejia, Eternal Yoga owner

The fear of contracting COVID-19 has followed us into the new year, but Mejia says there are ways to deal with the stress that goes along with it.

Here are a few tips:

Practice good breathing techniques

Clear your mind of busyness

Avoid social media and TV programs focused on stressful situations like the pandemic

Meditate

Mejia says, like many other small businesses, her business model had to change this year. They are now offering in-person as well as online sessions so their clients can stay safe and do their relaxation exercises from the comfort of their homes.



Eternal Yoga is now offering online sessions during the pandemic. Courtesy of Kathy Mejia and WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Mejia’s in-person clients have been up and down since the pandemic first hit in March 2020, but they have managed to stay afloat.

One of the worst businesses to own during a respiratory pandemic is a yoga studio. We recorded during the closure close to 100 videos. Kathy Mejia, Eternal Yoga owner

For more information on the Eternal Yoga’s online sessions, click here.

