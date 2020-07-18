You asked: Answers on rumors of ER patients being turned away

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health is addressing a social media post that’s getting quite a bit of attention.

We reached out for comment after a post on Facebook claimed that Cabell-Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center were turning away ER patients except for trauma.

This afternoon, a response regarding the emergency departments at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center was delivered and DISPELLED this rumor:

We want the community to know that the Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s ERs in Huntington, as well as St. Mary’s ER in Ironton, are open and ready for patients,” said Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief clinical officer, Mountain Health Network. “Our emergency departments are taking every precaution to help keep all of our patients safe. Both hospital emergency departments are well-staffed and running smoothly. Our ERs are open and ready to serve all the health needs of our community. St. Mary’s Medical Center

According to the resposne, patients can expect to be screened before entering the hospital. If patients answer “yes” to any of the following questions, additional measures are taken.

1) Do you have any of the following?

Fever

Productive New Cough

New shortness of breath

New body aches

New sore throat

2) Do you have a pending COVID-19 test?

If they have no symptoms and had the COVID-19 screening for an upcoming surgery, then they may continue

3) Have you had close contact with:

A known COVID-19 patient?

A person in quarantine or awaiting COVID-19 results?

4) Have you had any travel internationally or on a cruise within the last 14 days?

Additional precautions are taking place at the ERs at these locations, including: