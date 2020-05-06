You could be a winner! $1 million lottery ticket sold in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Tuesday, May 5, 2020 drawing was sold in West Virginia.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Spring Mills BP in Falling Waters, Berkeley County. The winning numbers were 7-13-17-21-45 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The ticket was one of four winning tickets which matched five numbers for the drawing. The other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. No one matched all six numbers and Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is now $231 million.

Participants have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to West Virginia Lottery.

The ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for details on how to claim their prize.

