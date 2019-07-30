You won’t believe what the neighbors did for this mailman

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — For many of us, retirement is often a quiet, private thing.

But when a neighborhood found out that their mailman was retiring, they wanted to do something special for him.

Leave it to Irontonians to give him a send off he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Happy, friendly, dedicated, and dependable are just some of the words neighbors on 2nd Street used to describe their mail carrier, John Geswein.

Sign, after sign, after sign, filling their yards wishing him a happy retirement.

“[It’s] one of our little ways of saying ‘thank you’ for all the service he’s gave us and delivering the mail and everything,” said Ironton resident George Joseph.

Geswein, who has worked for the US Postal Service for almost 33 years, had no idea about this surprise

“Not a thing, I saw the first [sign] and I thought, ‘how did they know what my nickname was,’” said Geswein, whose nickname is “Goose.”

Geswein received the nickname when he was in fourth grade when a classmate started calling him “Goose-wein” instead of “Geswein.”

“It’s been ‘Goose’ since I was 10 years old,” said Geswein with a smile on his face.

But for Geswein, his mail route is more than just a job, it’s about the relationships he’s built with the people.

“You deliver somebody’s mail 5 days a week for 20 years and you’re bound to be close to some,” said Geswein.

Neighbors like Barb Blair are glad they have gotten to know him throughout the years.

“It’s just nice to know that person, not just as a mailman, but as an individual,” said Blair. “[You] can’t say enough good [things] about him.”

But neighbors are wishing him well, the “Goose” says he’s not going anywhere.

“I’m going to miss the people, but I’ll still be around. I’m going to ride my bicycle, walk my dog,” said Geswein. “It’s time to go and pass the torch on to someone else.”