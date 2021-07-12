Young 4-H members eager to be back in action at the Lawrence County Fair

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Lawrence County’s 4-H programs were devastated to be unable to present all their hard work last year.

“They were disappointed last year, a lot of them already had their animals and they had to dispose of their animals in a different way last year,” said President of the Lawrence County Fair Board, Randy Lambert. “It was tough on them and tough on us to have to cancel the fair, but they were troopers. They come through. They’ve been through a lot.

After a year of hiatus, the Lawrence County Fair is back, bringing a week full of opportunities for young 4-H members.

“I’m finally excited to be back here,” said 4-H competitor, Tayden Carpenter. “I’ve been doing this for about 6 years doing rabbits and it’s something I’m used to, so I just like doing it every year.”

The 4-H Youth Development Program has members from ages 5 to 18 years old and they raise and work with all types of animals including, chickens, bunnies, cows, goats and more.

“It’s a lot of work,” said 4-H competitor, Addison Berry. “You have to feed them and water them every day.”

With more than 500 kids involved in the 4-H program in Lawrence County, organizers said this fair allows the kids to all come together like a family.

“They’ve worked hard,” said Ohio State University 4-H educator, Rachael Fraley. “They’ve been at this for the last year and this is when they get to showcase all of their projects.”

The young 4-H members will be busy at work all week at the Lawrence County Fair, with different shows and skill-a-thons for their animals.

