Young announces another positive test, says follow CDC guidelines

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, on Monday announced another positive Coronavirus test.

Seven individuals were tested in connection with a previous Kanawha County positive case. Young said she received information late Monday afternoon that only one of the tests submitted to the Office of Laboratory Services tested positive for Coronavirus.

“That brings our Kanawha County numbers up to four positive individuals,” Young said. Because more testing is becoming available, she predicted more positive reports this week.

Young said this test is important because it is the first testing showing Coronavirus being transmitted in the community.

After being informed of positive test results, KCHD personnel immediately begin contacting individuals with whom those with positive tests may have had contact.

Young applauded West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s action issuing an executive order encouraging West Virginia residents to stay at their homes or places of residence.

“CDC guidelines must be followed,” Young said. “Not doing so, as we have unfortunately seen in other states, could prove to be fatal for dozens of people.”

Young said staying at home, maintaining social distancing, following proper handwashing techniques and covering coughs are important.

“Stand six feet away from others, don’t congregate in groups of more than 10 and be aware of any symptoms you may have,” Young said. “Following these simple precautions can save your life and the lives of those you love.”

Young said not following the guidelines, such as attending a large gathering, could prove fatal.

