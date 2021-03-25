Young burn survivor finally returns home

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An emotional and long-awaited homecoming took place in Mason County Wednesday night for 5-year-old Clarissa Marr, whose body was badly burned in a house fire.

“At one point in time, I got told that my daughter wasn’t going to make it. I was told she had 12 hours to live,” said, Tiffany Marr, Clarissa’s mother.

Exactly six months ago, Clarissa Marr and her family were supposed to be celebrating Clarissa’s fifth birthday. But a devastating fire nearly took the little girl’s life and changed it forever.

“It means the world to see that there’s so many people that care about my daughter, and care about our family and have supported us through all of this,” said Tiffany.

Wednesday night, the community, including multiple fire departments welcomed her home.

“It’s really been amazing to see how the community comes together to help out and really give her the welcome home that she deserves.” said, Justin Nance, the Assistant Fire Chief at Mason Fire Department.

WELCOME HOME: Clarissa is home & has the whole community behind her.



Lynne Fetty, who attended the homecoming added, “It’s very heartwarming, and it’s very touching because this little girl has been through so much and she’s such a fighter.”

A brave and strong little girl; who has a long road ahead of her.

“She’ll live with this the rest of her life. But I’m going to make sure that everyday she knows that there is nothing that she can’t do because she’s already done the impossible.” Tiffany Marr, Clarissa’s Mother

But a with the whole community behind her, Clarissa’s mother Tiffany says love is what will get her through. “She’s the strongest, most bravest, most beatiful girl in the entire world. There’s so many people that love and care for her and will always be here.”

