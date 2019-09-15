Putnam County girl with down syndrome gets to see her picture in Time Square

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fifteen-year-old Sophie Slack of Hurricane is representing West Virginia at the 25th Annual Buddy Walk for the National Down Syndrome Society in New York City this weekend.

Her photo was chosen out of more than 3,000 submissions, and on Saturday morning around 10:20 AM she got to see her photo on the jumbotron in Times Square.

Her father Steven Slack told WOWK 13 News that it seemed like her photo was up for about 10 seconds, and Sophie was absolutely ecstatic when she saw it.

The entire Slack family attended the annual event in New York to help raise awareness about Down Syndrome, and people with the disorder can live full, meaningful lives.

Sophie enjoys gardening, playing the piano, and taking art classes.

Her father said she is having tons in of fun in New York, and she has already made tons of new friends.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Sophie’s journey from Hurricane to New York can see it here.