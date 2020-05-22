Young people struggle with missing out on summer plans because of COVID-19

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – This summer will likely have many letdowns for young people such as canceled fairs and activities. Since they can’t have a traditional graduation ceremony the Saint Albans community is celebrating high school seniors by putting their pictures along the road and hosting a socially distant parade.

It is just one of many big changes young people are dealing with right now.

“You can’t hang out with anyone so you are in your room a lot,” said graduating senior Haley Miller. Miller said she’s staying connected with friends through social media and spending time outdoors.

Many communities are closing pools for the season. Some summer camps are getting canceled and even some 4H livestock events are being called off. For some kids it is leading to a sense of isolation, loss and disappointment.

“You’d rather be going to a movie or doing something with your friends,” Miller said.

Psychologist Dr. David Clayman said parents should empower kids with accurate information and encourage them to talk about what they are going through.

“Forced change and fear of the unknown leaves us feeling very much out of control. We as adults have trouble dealing with that,” Clayman said. He said finding special things to do together as a family can also help, especially if you invite kids to help with the planning.

“Whether it is going and standing 6 feet apart and getting ice cream or taking a car trip,” he said.