HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Fifth graders from Cabell County Schools attended the 60th Young People’s Concert at the historic Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

The concert is a joint effort with the Women’s Club of Huntington, the Cabell County Board of Education and the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra.

Students got the opportunity to learn about different instruments and how they come together to make beautiful music. Organizers say they are hopeful that students will want to incorporate music in their lives and maybe start playing.

“We want to provide that experience that they’ll remember for a lifetime. And maybe it will inspire them to pick up a violin or pick up drum sticks or pick up a cello or clarinet and become players themselves,” said Patricia Walker with the Women’s Club of Huntington.

The concert was canceled last year due to the pandemic.