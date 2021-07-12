Young ‘world changers’ repair homes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Help has arrived for some residents in Huntington in need of some home repairs. More than 200 volunteers were spread out in the downtown area, but they’re not from the area.

In downtown Huntington, you may pass by a home and hear hammers, saws, and other tools.

Those operating these tools are young volunteers who signed up and traveled from all over the U.S. for a week of community service.

This year, as a part of the “World Changers” project, youth groups from around the country are coming together to help homeowners in Huntington.

We love helping the senior citizens especially and the handicapped because that’s usually… the need is there. We want to come in and help and serve the community that way. Mark Davis, “World Changers” project coordinator

Young volunteers are putting in work this week in Huntington!

🔨🔨🔨

The work includes manual labor like building ramps, decks, painting homes, and also replacing roofs. These volunteers say this kind of work is very fulfilling.

We’re really grateful just to be here and just thankful for the people that are willing to come alongside us and support us in our mission. Amy Schlosser, volunteer from Avon Park, Florida

After a long day of work, the volunteers will come here to the old Highlawn Elementary School, then they’ll head back out to work in the morning.



Volunteers work to replace one Huntington resident’s roof. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Project coordinator Mark Davis says while all this hard work is helping people in the community, the goal is to hopefully shape the lives of all those participating.

