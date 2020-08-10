Your local unemployment boost by state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WOWK) – Gov. Mike DeWine has accepted a White House proposal for Ohio unemployment claimants to receive $300 in weekly unemployment compensation assistance with no state money involved. Dan Tierney is a spokesman for the state’s Republican governor.

Tierney says states received two options for unemployment funding late Sunday. One provides claimants with $400 a week with the state kicking in $100 of that.

Recipients would still receive regular state unemployment benefits. Tierney says the new federal benefit might not take effect until later this month while Ohio seeks guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for implementing it.

Meanwhile, in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said the Mountain State will pay twenty-five percent of any new federal unemployment benefits that come from Washington. President Trump signed an Executive Order to give the unemployed an additional 400 dollars per week, with the states paying 100 of that.

“You know the question of whether of not West Virginia will be able to pay that? Whether or not West Virginia will willingly pay that? I would tell you hands down period, period, we’re going to pay it,” remarked the Governor.

Democrats may challenge the legality of that order in court, but the Governor says West Virginia will pay its share of unemployment, regardless of what happens in Congress.

There is no official word on plans yet for the Bluegrass State.

There is still the question of whether the president’s executive order Saturday evening is even legal.

It was one of four orders which included the $400 in unemployment payments a week, student loan debt relief, halting evictions and deferring payroll taxes.

All are expected to be challenged in court since Congress is constitutionally given control of the federal purse. Meanwhile, unless a deal is reached on the stimulus bill – congress is off until mid-September for their summer break.

