HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — With gas prices topping out at around $4.17 on Tuesday, according to AAA, local drivers are upset and experts are saying this may just be the beginning.

Margie Whitley drove in from Ohio and tops off her tank wherever she can.

“I was tryna find where the cheapest was, so I can top off. I want to top off as I can because it’s gonna go up. More! And we just can’t afford it, especially being on social security,” Whitley says.

It’s a concern drivers tell 13 News again and again.

“Like, ‘well, I need gas, but I don’t have no money for it!'” says Chey Prater.

“Yeah, the gas prices have been going up real crazy! Like ten cents extra each day like it’s really crazy!” says Bilal Jarwan.

Tuesday, President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil as further punishment for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only about 7% of petroleum imports into the U.S. come from Russia. Still, experts say this latest sanction will cause further pain at the pump.

“I think there’s no question, we’re gonna see higher prices than $4.09. I believe you’re gonna see numbers that will probably shock America,” says Charlie Burd, Executive Director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, “Oil is a global commodity, like natural gas, and so geopolitical things–things like are happening now in Ukraine–dramatically affect the global price of oil.”

Burd says while the amount of oil we take from Russia isn’t tremendous:

“Anytime there is a shortage of the product, prices go up, people will get materially hurt.”

People in the Jewel City say the swelling prices are already having an effect.

“I used to do Lyft and Uber, Doordash in the past period. But now, it’s like it’s not worth it at all. Like, my car here, used to be filled up for $50-55. Now, it goes up to like $70,” Jarwan says.

“You can’t afford to go out of your way on nothing!” Whitley says.

Now, with the announcement of the ban, the question is:

“Do we get hurt more dramatically than President Putin with not receiving our revenues? I don’t know. But, this is going to be a more long drawn out situation than the American consumer would like to see,” Burd says.

Burd says the United States and West Virginia have the capability to produce more oil if given the opportunity — which he says could help the situation. But for now, he says to expect these prices to keep rising.