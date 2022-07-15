GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) — Mental health is a challenge people of all ages struggle with.

For teenagers and younger children in Meigs, Gallia and Jackson counties who are dealing with this crisis, they will soon have a local option for treatment once a new facility in Gallipolis becomes operational.

The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board has partnered with Hopewell Health Centers and the Gallia County Board of Commissioners to transform a portion of the former Gallipolis Developmental Center grounds into a youth crisis center.

It’s been almost 30 years since this area has had a crisis center designed for those high school age and younger. We spoke with area youth, and they say they believe this will be a great new addition to the area.

“I feel like having a center like that for kids is going to be really helpful for them,” says youth worker Tristan Janey.

Instead of waiting for treatment in a facility out of the area, this local center will offer the same services, but in a more convenient location.

The goal of this project is to eliminate the need to visit a hospital emergency mental health department or travel long distances for unnecessary psychiatric hospitalization.

This new facility was made possible through funding from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services and a grant from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia/Appalachian Regional Commission.