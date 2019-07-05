Youth soccer brings $28 Million to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Families from Maine to West Virginia have brought in roughly $28,000,000 in economic impact to our region during the month of June.

Two large US Youth Soccer tournaments were held at the Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex that welcomes at least 10,000 youth athletes and their families to the Mountain State.

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau believes large business as such will remain steady for years to come under any economic circumstance.

CVB Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Tim Brady said, “no matter what else is going on with the US economy, people are going to travel for their children’s sporting events whether it be soccer, baseball, basketball, what have you, so sports infrastructure is a super smart investment because people are always going to travel for that.”

Kanawha County Commissioner, Ben Salango to helped dream up the Shawnee Sports Complex said “the Eastern Regional tournament was a huge success. We were thrilled to showcase the Shawnee Sports Complex and West Virginia hospitality. Local businesses were packed all week. It was a true win for West Virginia.”

Brady also expressed excitement for what’s to come in the future. Tourism infrastructure is expected to expand as the bureau is working to add more youth athletic events to the Capitol City, which will overall benefit the southern part of the state.

“They were white water rafting down in Fayetteville, they were going down the Hatfield and McCoy trail to go trail riding, so when they’re here, they’re not just here but they’re all over Southern West Virginia exploring and finding things to do and discovering what a beautiful place this is,” said Brady.