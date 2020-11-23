Zerkle, Couch tapped for WV Regional Jail and Correctional Facility board

Wood County Commissioner David Couch (left) and Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle (right) have been appointed to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Board. (Photos Courtesy: The Wood County Commission and “Elect Chuck Zerkle for Cabell County Sheriff/Facebook” respectively)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and Wood County Commissioner David Couch have been appointed to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Board.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made the appointments last week, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said. According to West Virginia state law, the board must include a county sheriff and two county commissioners to ensure county officials help oversee the board’s duties.

The WV DHS says Zerkle will be filling an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023, and Couch has been chosen for a term ending June 30, 2024. Following the appointments, the State Senate must confirm the two appointees.

The board’s role was revamped through 2018 legislation consolidating the state’s correctional system, and the new Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation received operational powers and authority over the state’s 10 regional jails, according to the WV DHS.

DHS officials say the board oversees the payoff of bonds that funded the construction of the jails and has the authority to challenge the fee charged to counties to house inmates in the jails in court.