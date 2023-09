KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a logging truck near the Tornado area Monday evening.

Kanawha County Metro 911 said that they received reports of an overturned logging truck at the intersection of Smith Creek Rd. and Dry Ridge Rd. starting at around 5:40 p.m.

They say that injuries have been reported and that medics are on the scene. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

No road closures were reported.