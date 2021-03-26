Logan business owner frustrated by bridge expansion project

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The owner of a Logan County, WV towing company said he is frustrated about a bridge expansion project happening next door.

“They are wanting to start at this part of the lot this week. We’ve got no place to go,” said Jessie Elliott, owner of Premium Towing, gesturing toward a section of the property he rents for his business.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is demolishing the bridge right beside the property. Elliott knew the work was coming but he said the state skipped one important step. He said so far he hasn’t received the help he was promised to temporarily relocate.

“They are surrounding us, they are chipping away at what they are doing to where we’ve got no option but to fight so, and I will,” Elliott said.

District 2 Construction Engineer, Chris Collins said Premium Towing will be receiving monetary compensation once they are assigned a Vendor ID by Finance Division. He said the W9 and claim form for compensation was sent to the Right of Way Division on February 11.

He explained that once the Vendor ID is assigned, an invoice will be prepared. The state said the initial amount that will be paid to Premium Towing is $9,955.52 and that they may be eligible for additional funding.

“My understanding within the next week – there’s going to be a crane and an excavator sitting right where these cars are and they still haven’t made an option for where we are supposed to go with this,” Elliott said.

The bridge is being upgraded from one lane to two lanes. It is something that Elliott said will ultimately cut into the spaces for parking and customer walkways around his business. For now though he’s just hoping for the money he was promised to temporarily relocate while this work is done.

“The main thing is when they run over the little people because they are the State of West Virginia and they can do what they want and I’m tired of it,” Elliott said.

Premium Towing said a representative from the state did follow up with them Thursday evening.