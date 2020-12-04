Logan County dedicates Christmas parade to Patrolman Cassie Johnson

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The city of Logan will dedicate tonight’s 2020 Christmas Parade to the Charleston Police Department in honor and memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot in the line of duty, Tuesday, Dec. 1 while responding to a parking complaint.

The parade will be held tonight, Dec. 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. in downtown Logan.

Event organizers are asking all area police officers to join the parade to honor their fallen blue officer. Organizers are also asking even goers to wear blue in support.