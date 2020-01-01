Logan County deputies search for man wanted for attempted murder

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ronnie Junior Cooper who is wanted for attempted murder and malicious assault.

Deputies arrived on scene shortly before 5 pm yesterday in the Whitman Area where a man was shot multiple times.

The suspect left the scene but the victim, Terry Fields, identified the shooter as Cooper to deputies. Fields was helicoptered to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts… you are asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

