LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County man is facing multiple charges after a reported domestic situation.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey David Walls, of Lyburn, is charged with Kidnapping, Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense, and Domestic Assault – 2nd Offense.

A criminal complaint filed in the Logan County Magistrate Court states a “concerned citizen” contacted deputies on Thursday, Feb. 24, regarding an “ongoing domestic situation.” A deputy and victim’s advocate then met with the victim at the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the woman had multiple visible bruises on her face and body, which she said were the result of domestic abuse.

According to a statement from the victim, she and Walls began dating in July 2021. Deputies say she said the alleged mental and physical acts of domestic violence have been happening since the relationship began.

The criminal complaint states the victim told deputies while Walls was driving her vehicle in the Rum Creek area of Route 10 around the time of Feb. 6 or Feb. 7, they got into an alleged altercation and she began begging to be let out of the vehicle, which the Walls allegedly refused. Deputies say she told them he then allegedly struck her causing a nose bleed and she attempted to jump from the moving vehicle.

Deputies say the woman said while she was attempting to jump out of the vehicle, Walls allegedly grabbed her jacket hood, forcefully pulling her back in against her will. The complaint states he later pulled of the road, got out of the vehicle and allegedly began “yelling and cussing” at the victim, who said she then got into the driver’s seat and fled.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, Feb. 23 Walls allegedly began harassing her in her home. Deputies say she told them she was holding her phone and Walls took it allegedly stating, “You’re not calling 911 on me. You’ll get it back when I leave.”

The sheriff’s office says the woman then said she and Walls got in an altercation, in which he allegedly grabbed her by the throat, “shoving and throwing her around” and causing damage to her belongings. Deputies say she told them she grabbed a lamp to defend herself, but Walls allegedly grabbed it and struck her face with an open hand, causing bruising to her mouth.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a criminal background check from the 911 Center found Walls’ record included a prior conviction of Domestic Battery in 2018 and of Domestic Assault in 2017, both in the Logan County Magistrate Court.