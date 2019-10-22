Logan County receives nearly $200,000 for school violence prevention

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced a nearly $200,000 grant to go towards the Logan County Sheriff’s Department & Logan County Schools School Violence Prevention Program.

After countless months of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Board of Education working together, hard work is finally paying off.

“We continually look at what needs to be done and what we can focus on to make the environment of schools much better. This grant was definitely one of them”, says Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter.

The grant will help replace old cameras and DVRs with new and improved ones to eliminate all “blind spots”. There will also be additional software added to improve law enforcement’s response time in case of an emergency.

“We want to be ahead of the ball game. We want to make this a priority to make sure our children are safe, and they have a safe learning environment”, says Sheriff Porter.

Christopher Trent of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department says this has been something he’s wanted to see happen for a while now. He came out of the school system himself, so he’s proud to see effort like this put into these students.

“I think the citizens of Logan County know that our reps in Washington think our kids deserve to be just as safe as anywhere else. And for a very small rural county, I think it lets the kids know that they matter”, says Trent.

The planning for the installation of the new technology will begin within the month. Logan High School will be the first to receive some of the new devices, but all other Logan County Schools will follow shortly after.