Logan County residents come together for education on opioid prevention

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Logan County Prevention Coalition and community leaders held a meeting to discuss ways to help the drug crisis in Logan County.

Residents over the age of 21 attended the meeting to educate themselves on how to try and prevent a drug problem before it starts.

Topics discussed ranged from Narcan training to signs that your child may be using. A make shift room was also set up to show what your child could be hiding from you.

Some of the items included water bottles and highlighters that have compartments to store drugs. “It’s very accessible”, says Partnerships for Success & Prevention Grant Coordinator Joshua Murphy, “It’s one of the issues with prevention to begin with. If kids have more access to something, they’re more likely to try it”.

The key point made in the meeting was the emphasis on education when it comes to the opioid crisis. Community leaders say it takes coming together to try and combat the epidemic.

The city of Logan hopes to continue these meetings to try and spread more awareness on prevention to hopefully save lives.