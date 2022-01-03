Logan County Sheriff’s Office, BOE awarded grant for school violence prevention

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Logan County Board of Education have received a combined grant of $194,000.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says the grant is provided by the US Department of Justice-COPS Office’s School Violence Prevention Program. The federal grant program is competitive and open to school districts across the country, the sheriff’s office said. According to Logan County Sheriff PD Clemens, the grant will help his office continue to prioritize the safety of Logan County students and staff.

“This grant will continue both physical security measures and updates to security software to assist law enforcement when it is needed in real-time,” Sheriff Clemens said. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Logan County Board of Education and making safety a top priority.”

The sheriff’s office says Sgt. Nick Booth prepared and submitted the application for the grant and that the grant is 100% federally funded with no local matches.

“We are extremely fortunate to have our local school levy, but any time we can acquire funds to further assist our community with no local cost, it is a great thing,” Sgt. Booth Said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the county’s Prevention Resource Officer Program is now in its sixth year. The program began with one officer at Man High School and has now grown to have a total of six officers located at the county’s secondary schools.

“Student safety is our top priority, and the board truly appreciates the longstanding relationship we have with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department,” said Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley.