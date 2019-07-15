Logan County victim service unit works to protect children

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Christopher Trent is the law enforcement victims service coordinator in Logan County. Since the opioid epidemic has crushed the region Trent says he says he has seen an extreme rise in the number of cases dealing with children.

“I was shocked when I started this job at the amounts of sexual assaults on children we see… I was shocked at the amount of kids who live at homes with no power or no running water, or the amount of kids who go hungry, or the amount of kids who everyday see mommy and daddy passed out and they just call it sleeping and it’s perfectly normal,” says Trent, who has held this position for five years.

Trent used to see cases involving children every so often, but now it’s almost an everyday occurrence. The most recent being last week when a couple was found passed out in their car with a 5-year-old in the back seat.

He says it is a very trying job with all the negative and disturbing cases he gets called on, but says it’s worth it even if he can help just one person.

While Trent spends a lot of time comforting children the Victim Service Unit is designed to serve as a liaison between law enforcement, the court system, the victim and their families. They are there to accompany the victim to court appointments, filing protection orders, transportation and more.