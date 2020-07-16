Logan County woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $200,000 from credit union

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County woman pled guilty to misappropriating funds from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union.

Dianne Richardson, 66, pled guilty to embezzling $222,000, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Richardson, an employee of Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union in South Charleston, admitted starting in September 2013 through February 2019, while working as a teller, she stole money from the credit union.

Richardson admitted she made false entries in the Pioneer records to make the cash totals balance when they did not.

Richardson faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced on October 15, 2020. She also is responsible for paying restitution.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories