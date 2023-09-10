LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Logan Middle School will be remembering and honoring a 12-year-old student that was hit and killed while walking to his bus stop on Friday morning.

The principal Brian Atkinson posted on social media saying the school will be wearing blue on Tuesday for the student, Chance Artist, and there will be a special t-shirt fundraiser to assist the family.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, love, prayers and words of encouragement during this time for our student Chance, his family, our students and staff,” Atkinson wrote in the post. “I am humbled and in awe of our great small town as we rally around those in need each and every time.”

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened on the intersection of Route 10 and 11th Street. The driver was allegedly turning onto 11th Street. The driver told deputies they didn’t see the boy on the road before they hit him.