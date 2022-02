LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan Wildcats are section champions, defeating the Wayne Pioneers in a hard-fought game Friday night. Wayne at one point led by as much as seven points.

Logan came into the fourth quarter down two but caught their stride, winning 52-38 and outscoring the Pioneers 22-8 in the final frame.

The Wildcats will next face Nitro in regionals. Wayne will face Ripley.