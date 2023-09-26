Editor’s Note: This article originally listed Del. Romine’s age at the time of his death as 86. That information has been updated to his correct age of 87.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A long-serving former West Virginia Delegate has died.

Former Cabell County Republican Delegate Chuck Romine has passed away at the age of 87, according to West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

Romine was first elected to the House of Delegates in the 1968, serving through 1972. He was elected again in 1998, and then again in 2016. He retired from the Legislature in 2018. Through out his tenure, he served as a delegate in five different decades.

Delegate Romine was born Jan. 16, in 1936 in Spencer, West Virginia, according to his House biography. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1954 and then-Marshall College in 1958 with a BBA in Management. Romine served in his community over the years as part of the Cabell Huntington Mental Health Association, 4-H All Star, the Huntington Regional Chamber, the Rotary Club, Goodwill Industries, the Milton Area Development Association, The Huntington Board of Health, the Red Cross Board and the Marshall University Alumni Board.

Romine’s House of Delegates biography says he was elected to the Huntington Foundation’s Wall of Fame in 2013.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Jean Cremeans Romine, just weeks ago on Sept. 5, 2023.